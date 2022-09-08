Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft carrying the 68th long expedition crew to the International Space Station, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On day 2 of the crew’s arrival at Baikonur Cosmodrome, a flag raising ceremony was held with the participation of prime and backup crew members before the lift-off.

Russian Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio are in the prime crew of the 68th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara make up the backup crew.

Flight engineer No.1 Dmitry Petelin is a native of Kostanay city, Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft is to take off on September 21, 2022 from the 31st launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome.



