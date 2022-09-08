Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training

    8 September 2022, 17:15

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft carrying the 68th long expedition crew to the International Space Station, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On day 2 of the crew’s arrival at Baikonur Cosmodrome, a flag raising ceremony was held with the participation of prime and backup crew members before the lift-off.

    Russian Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio are in the prime crew of the 68th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara make up the backup crew.

    Flight engineer No.1 Dmitry Petelin is a native of Kostanay city, Kazakhstan.

    The Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft is to take off on September 21, 2022 from the 31st launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Space exploration Space Baikonur space center Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region