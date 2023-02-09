Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani national's body recovered from rubble in Türkiye

    9 February 2023, 21:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The body of a Kazakh national was pulled from the rubble in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakhstani rescuers carry on digging through the rubble at one of the difficult sites in Hatay province.

    According to the country's emergency situations ministry, the body of a Kazakhstani was pulled from the debris of a destroyed six-story apartment block, where the bodies of two Turkish citizens had been recovered earlier.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers pulled out the bodies of 10 people and saved four.

    Notably, Kazakh national Sabina Mamadyarova was found alive in the rubble yesterday.

    According to a recent update, the death toll from major earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 12 thousand

    It was reported today 42 Kazakhstani nationals and 22 Kyrgyz nationals were airlifted from Gaziantep.


    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18
    Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye
    Head of State visits Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy
    S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022