Kazakhstani national's body recovered from rubble in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The body of a Kazakh national was pulled from the rubble in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani rescuers carry on digging through the rubble at one of the difficult sites in Hatay province.

According to the country's emergency situations ministry, the body of a Kazakhstani was pulled from the debris of a destroyed six-story apartment block, where the bodies of two Turkish citizens had been recovered earlier.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers pulled out the bodies of 10 people and saved four.

Notably, Kazakh national Sabina Mamadyarova was found alive in the rubble yesterday.

According to a recent update, the death toll from major earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 12 thousand

It was reported today 42 Kazakhstani nationals and 22 Kyrgyz nationals were airlifted from Gaziantep.





Photo: t.me/qr_tjm