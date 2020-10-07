Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani musical to partake in prestigious musical festival in S. Korea

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 October 2020, 16:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Jibek musical by Zhastar Theater is set to participate in the prestigious Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

The musical will be shown as part of the festival via its YouTube Channel on October 26-27.

The festival is one of the world’s most popular and prestigious events among theater goers after the New York Musical Festival (NYMF). It is held annually in the Korean city of Daegu.

This year eight countries will participate in the festival with their musicals.

