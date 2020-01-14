Kazakhstani MPs call on those injured in Almaty plane crash

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani senators Dinar Nuketayeva and Nurtore Zhussip called on those injured in the Almaty plane crash, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

Four patients with various injuries are staying at №4 municipal hospital in Almaty city after the Bek Air plane crashed nor far from the city in late December 2019.

During the visit the MPs assured those injured that they control the progress in investigation of the Almaty plane crash.

Recall that 69 people sustained various injuries in the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty city on December 27 2019. Of 69, 52 people, including nine children, were rushed to hospitals.

The Bek Air passenger plane lost the height and crashed near Almaty city right after taking off from the Almaty International Airport. The plane crash claimed lives of 12 people.