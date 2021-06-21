Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani MP Taras Khituov passes away

    21 June 2021, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy of the Majilis of the 6th convocation Taras Khituov has passed away today after an extended illness, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    On behalf of Kazakhstani MPs Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin extended condolences and genuine words of support to Khituov's family and loved ones on the occasion of his untimely passing.

    Born in Mangistau region, Taras Khituov was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He held many notable posts in the regional administration of Mangistau region, including deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city, akim (head) of Tupkaragansk district of Mangistau region, head of the physical culture and sports of Mangistau region, deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city.

    He also worked for a number of Kazakhstani oil and gas companies.

    In March 2016 he joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, of the 6th convocation. He was a member of the Committee on economic reform and regional development.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis
