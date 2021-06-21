Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstani MP Taras Khituov passes away

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2021, 16:41
Kazakhstani MP Taras Khituov passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy of the Majilis of the 6th convocation Taras Khituov has passed away today after an extended illness, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

On behalf of Kazakhstani MPs Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin extended condolences and genuine words of support to Khituov's family and loved ones on the occasion of his untimely passing.

Born in Mangistau region, Taras Khituov was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He held many notable posts in the regional administration of Mangistau region, including deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city, akim (head) of Tupkaragansk district of Mangistau region, head of the physical culture and sports of Mangistau region, deputy akim (mayor) of Aktau city.

He also worked for a number of Kazakhstani oil and gas companies.

In March 2016 he joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, of the 6th convocation. He was a member of the Committee on economic reform and regional development.


Parliament   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023