Kazakhstani mogul skiers reach FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships final

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships has kicked off in the Shymbulak mountain resort in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the qualification round at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva finished second by scoring 78.23 points, second only to French mogul skier Perrine Laffont – 79.41 points.

Another Kazakhstani Anastasia Gorodko has also qualified for the Championships after finishing 15th with 70.76 points. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olesya Graur failed to qualify.

140 athletes from 19 countries are taking part in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships, taking place in the Shymbulak mountain resort in Almaty city, Kazakhstan. The event meant to take place in the Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, was moved to Almaty due to the pandemic outbreak.

Notably, the Shymbulak mountain resort is to operate as usual during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships and World Cup Stages March 13-14, but the number of guests in the resort is said to be limited to 2 thousand people.



