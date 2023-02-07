Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani missing following earthquake in Türkiye

7 February 2023, 22:18
Kazakhstani missing following earthquake in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mirus Kurmashyev is missing following the earthquake which struck southeast of Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aibek Smadiyarov, a spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that Kazakh national Mirus Kurmashyev, Astana Hub Technopark international agent, is missing following the earthquake in Türkiye.

A search for the missing Kazakh national is underway.

According to his brother Almat Kurmasheyv, Mirus stayed in the Turkish city of Hatay during the quake. The family members and close ones of Mirus have lost contact with him since.

At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,538 have been injured as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.


