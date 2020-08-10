Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani military medical team arrived in Lebanon

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2020, 15:45
BEIRUT. KAZINFORM – The military medical team made up of 29 doctors and 4 interpreters of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan has arrived in Beirut to aid Lebanese authorities in the aftermath of the explosion, Kazinform reports.

The arrived team has been met by a diplomatic representative of Kazakhstan in Lebanon Yerzhan Kalekenov, Lebanese Armed Forces official Brigadier General Abi Karam and Foreign Ministry official Ali Dirani. The latter has conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh President for the aid and support.

Notably, the decision to send the military medical personnel to Lebanon came as a result of the meeting held between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Defense Ministry of the country.

The team includes best-trained surgeons, trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists and resuscitation experts as well as paramedical personnel.


