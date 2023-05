Kazakhstani Milad Karimi wins 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2023

CAIRO. KAZINFORM The final stage of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in the capital of Egypt.

Kazakhstani Milad Karimi showed the best result in floor exercise, the National Federation of Gymnastics said, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, Karimi earned a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan.