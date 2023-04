ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin failed to advance to the semifinal of the 2023 Murcia Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin was defeated by Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 4-6, 1-6 at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Murcia, Spain.

The quarterfinal match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.

Kukushkin is currently placed 319th and Arnaldi occupies the 116th spot in the ATP Singles Ranking.