Kazakhstani middleweight off to good start at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2021, 15:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Abilkhan Amankul is off to a successful start at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Amankul confidently defeated Uzbek Fanat Kakhramonov 5:0 in the Men’s Middle 75kg weight class in Round of 16.

Another Kazakhstani boxer and national team’s flag bearer Kamshybek Kunkabayev is set to take on Egyptian Yousry Rezk Mostafa Hafez in the Men’s Super Heavy weight category today.

It bears to remind that Zakir Safiullin (-63kg) and Saken Bibossynov (-52kg) won their respective bouts at the Tokyo Olympics and continue their fight for the medals.

Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit’s loss in the opening fight of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games was probably the biggest shock of this week. Recall that Levit (-91kg) clinched silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Ablaikhan Zhussupov (-69kg) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (-81kg) of Kazakhstan also suffered defeats in Tokyo and went home empty-handed.


