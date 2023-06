Kazakhstani meteorologists put 2 regions on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on December 4. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.