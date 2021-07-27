Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani men’s water polo team remains winless at Tokyo Olympics

    27 July 2021, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The men’s water polo team of Kazakhstan lost its second match at Tokyo 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakhstani men’s water polo team fell to 0-2 at the Tokyo Summer Games, after losing to Serbia 5-19 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B.

    Kazakhstan’s team lost its first match against Croatia 7-23

    Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023