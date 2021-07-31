Kazakhstani men’s water polo team loses to Montenegro at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan was defeated by Montenegro in the Water Polo Men's Preliminary Round Group B clash at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani men’s water polo team was upset by Montenegro 12-19 in a Group B of the Men’s Water Polo Preliminaries at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstan’s water polo squad was already beaten by Croatia (7-23), Serbia (5-19), and Spain (4-16).

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



