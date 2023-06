Kazakhstani Malik Mukashev becomes para taekwondo world champ

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 35-year-old Malik Mukashev of Kazakhstan won gold at the 2021 World Para Taekwondo Championship in Turkey, Kazinform cites Moi Gorod.

Para taekwondo player Malik Mukashev won over the Russian athlete 41:39 in the Men’s 80kg Final at the 2021 World Para Taekwondo Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.