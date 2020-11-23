Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani male tennis players up in ATP doubles individual rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 November 2020, 14:14
LONDON. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its doubles individual rankings in men’s professional tennis, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Topping the rankings are Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Rafael Nadal of Spain, and Dominic Thiem of Austria.

As for Kazakhstani professional tennis players, Mikhail Kukushkin has retained the 76th spot, while Andrey Golubev is 3 lines up to land at 88th. Alexander Bublik has lost one spot and is now ranked 90th.

Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov has climbed 11 lines up to be ranked 130th.


