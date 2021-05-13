Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani male tennis players off to a good start at ITF tournaments

    13 May 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Denis Yevseyev and Timofei Skatov strolled into the second round of the tennis tournaments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first round of the Turkey F19 Futures tennis tournament, Kazakhstani Skatov devastated Russian Vladimir Korolev in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The two-set match lasted for 1 hour and 5 minutes. The Kazakhstani seeded 6th at the tournament will face 17-year old Leo Borg of Sweden.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated 30-year old Italian Marco Bortolotti in the first round of the M15 Prijedor Tournament 2021 singles – 7-6, 6-3. He is to take on Serbian Marko Miladinović or Hungarian Peter Fajta.

    Yevseyev is to team up with Russian Artem Dubrivnyy to play against Maikel De Boes of Belgium and Rimpei Kawakami of Japan in the first round of the tournament’s doubles.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

