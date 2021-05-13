Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani male tennis players off to a good start at ITF tournaments

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2021, 15:45
Kazakhstani male tennis players off to a good start at ITF tournaments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Denis Yevseyev and Timofei Skatov strolled into the second round of the tennis tournaments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first round of the Turkey F19 Futures tennis tournament, Kazakhstani Skatov devastated Russian Vladimir Korolev in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The two-set match lasted for 1 hour and 5 minutes. The Kazakhstani seeded 6th at the tournament will face 17-year old Leo Borg of Sweden.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated 30-year old Italian Marco Bortolotti in the first round of the M15 Prijedor Tournament 2021 singles – 7-6, 6-3. He is to take on Serbian Marko Miladinović or Hungarian Peter Fajta.

Yevseyev is to team up with Russian Artem Dubrivnyy to play against Maikel De Boes of Belgium and Rimpei Kawakami of Japan in the first round of the tournament’s doubles.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events