Kazakhstani male tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its renewed rankings in singles and doubles before the beginning of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain tops the ATP singles ranking, with Novak Djokovic of Serbia ranked second and Daniil Medvedev of Russia third.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik retains the 26th spot. Timofey Skatov is ranked 138th in the updated ATP singles ranking.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to American Austin Krajicek, Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Aleksandr Nedovyesov (48th spot) and Andrey Golubev (88th).