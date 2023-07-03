Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani male tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings

    3 July 2023, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its renewed rankings in singles and doubles before the beginning of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain tops the ATP singles ranking, with Novak Djokovic of Serbia ranked second and Daniil Medvedev of Russia third.

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik retains the 26th spot. Timofey Skatov is ranked 138th in the updated ATP singles ranking.

    Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to American Austin Krajicek, Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski.

    Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Aleksandr Nedovyesov (48th spot) and Andrey Golubev (88th).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14