Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani male tennis players down in ATP rankings

    9 November 2020, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has renewed its rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Serbian Novak Djokovic, Spanish Rafael Nadal, and Austrian Dominic Thiem top the ATP rankings.

    As for Kazakhstanis, Alexander Bublik was one spot down to land at 50th, Mikhail Kukushkin landed 89th down from 87th, Dmitry Popko lost one position to be ranked 173rd.

    In doubles rankings, Kukushkin was 1 spot down ( 76th), Bublik lost two spots (89th), Andrey Golubev also lost two spots (91st), and Aleksandr Nedovyesov was also 2 lines d own (142nd).


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku