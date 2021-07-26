Kazakhstani male archers fail to advance at Olympic Games in Tokyo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The men’s archery team of Kazakhstan made up of Sanzhar Musayev, Ilfat Abdullin, and Denis Gankin lost to the Indian squad 2:6 to advance to the quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani team faced archers from India in the 1/8 finals of the team archery event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstan won two bronze medals one in judo clinched by Yeldos Smetov and one in weightlifting hauled by Igor Son at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



