Kazakhstani Lukin secures gold at Junior Epee Fencing World Cup

4 December 2022, 09:49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Bogdan Lukin secured the gold medal in the men’s epee fencing individual at the Junior Epee Fencing World Cup in Tashkent, the Instagram account of the National Fencing Federation reads.

In the final he beat Meyirkhan Timurov of the host country with a score of 15:12.