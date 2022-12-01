Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

1 December 2022, 20:22
Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

VACARIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament in Vacaria, Brazil, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Brazilian Igor Gimenez won over Joao Eduardo Schiess and Victor Tosetto of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF Brazil F8 Men’s Doubles.

Lomakin and Gimenez are to face Brazilian duo Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos and Lucca Pinto in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Related news
Two killed, firefighter missing in flood in southern Brazil
2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Read also
Kazakhstan Judo Federation elects new president
Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert
Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
4 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
5 Orteke musical-puppet art, folklore character Kozhanasyr inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

News