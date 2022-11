Kazakhstani Lomakin lost at Vilnius Challenger 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Grigory Lomakin lost in the men’s doubles second-round match at the Vilnius Challenger 2022, Sports.kz reads.

In a duo with Ivan Liutarevich, they lost to Dan Added and Theo Arribage of France. The match lasted for 59 minutes to end with a score of 4:6, 3:6.





Photo: sports.kz