    Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye

    30 March 2023, 11:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The workers of Kazakhstani libraries will improve their skills at the Nation's Library of the Presidency, also referred to as the Presidential Library, in Ankara, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

    They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices. In particular, they will know more about the work with rare editions, restoration works, informational support of libraries, present-day bibliographic events, etc.

    The necessary organizational work is underway.

    According to Vice Minister Nurkisa Daueshov, every year the Ministry organizes career enhancement events in CIS and non-CIS countries. Workers of museums, music and drama theatres also improved their qualifications.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
