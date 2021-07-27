Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Levit sensationally knocked out in Tokyo Olympics Round of 16

    27 July 2021, 16:11

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was defeated in his first fight at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla knocked out 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Levit in the second round of their Men’s Heavy -91kg bout. It bears to remind that the Spanish boxer dominated throughout the first round as well.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that three Kazakhstani boxers Saken Bibossinov, Zakir Safiullin and Serik Temirzhanov propelled to the next rounds in their respective fights.

    Another Kazakhstani Ablaikhan Zhussupov was defeated by American Delante Johnson the Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Preliminaries – Round of 16 today.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

