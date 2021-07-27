Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Levit sensationally knocked out in Tokyo Olympics Round of 16

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 16:11
Kazakhstani Levit sensationally knocked out in Tokyo Olympics Round of 16

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was defeated in his first fight at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla knocked out 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Levit in the second round of their Men’s Heavy -91kg bout. It bears to remind that the Spanish boxer dominated throughout the first round as well.

Earlier Kazinform reported that three Kazakhstani boxers Saken Bibossinov, Zakir Safiullin and Serik Temirzhanov propelled to the next rounds in their respective fights.

Another Kazakhstani Ablaikhan Zhussupov was defeated by American Delante Johnson the Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Preliminaries – Round of 16 today.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy