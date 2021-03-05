Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Levit advances to semis at international boxing tournament in Spain

    5 March 2021, 08:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was victorious in the fight against French Saydi Coupe at the International Boxing Tournament «Boxam», taking place in Province of Castellón, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the 91kg weight class, Kazakhstani Vassiliy Levit won the fight against French boxer Saydi Coupe by unanimous decision to advance to the semifinals, thus securing himself a medal.

    Vassiliy Levit is the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, two-time world championship bronze medalist, and three-time champion of Asia. He also won the Kazakhstan Boxing Championship three times.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
    Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advances to quarterfinal of table tennis event in Sweden
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events