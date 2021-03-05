Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Levit advances to semis at international boxing tournament in Spain

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 March 2021, 08:16
Kazakhstani Levit advances to semis at international boxing tournament in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was victorious in the fight against French Saydi Coupe at the International Boxing Tournament «Boxam», taking place in Province of Castellón, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the 91kg weight class, Kazakhstani Vassiliy Levit won the fight against French boxer Saydi Coupe by unanimous decision to advance to the semifinals, thus securing himself a medal.

Vassiliy Levit is the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, two-time world championship bronze medalist, and three-time champion of Asia. He also won the Kazakhstan Boxing Championship three times.


Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand