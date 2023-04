Kazakhstani Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev won a bronze medal of the WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Władysławowo city of Poland, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

Having finished third in U17 age division, Alan clinched his 23rd international medal. His collection now includes 10 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.