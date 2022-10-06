Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Kural Zholaman crossed Strait of Gibraltar without wetsuit

    6 October 2022, 16:10

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Kural Zholaman crossed the Strait of Gibraltar without a wetsuit, Kazinform learned from lada.kz.

    Kural, who is a resident of Aktau, participated in the cross-continental swim on September 30, during which he swam 16.7 kilometers from Spain to Morocco within 5 hours 58 minutes. Kural began the swim in the Spanish city of Tarifa, the southernmost point of Europe.

    «Prior to this challenge, Kural participated in another cross-continental swim in Istanbul, where he covered 6.5 kilometers having crossed the Bosporus Strait,» the swimmer’s father says.

    Kural became the first Kazakhstani athlete who crossed the Strait of Gibraltar without a wetsuit.

    The Strait of Gibraltar is a narrow strait that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. The shortest distance from the Spanish city of Tarifa to Punta Cires of Morocco is 14.4 kilometers. But due to strong currents, swimmers have to cover a distance of 16-22 km.


    Photo: lada.kz

