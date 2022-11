Kazakhstani Kukushkin strolls into quarterfinals at HPP Open Helsinki

18 November 2022, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin beat Evgeny Karlovski ranking World No. 239 in the second-round match at the now-running HPP Open Helsinki with a score of 6:2, 4:2, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Next, he will face a winner of the match Yannick Hanfmann vs Ryan Peniston.

Photo: ktf.kz