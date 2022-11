Kazakhstani Kukushkin lost at Saint-Tropez Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov, World No 140, in the men’s singles first-round match at the Saint-Tropez Challenger, France, Sports.kz reads.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 29 minutes to end with a score of 3:6, 5:7.

Photo: sports.kz