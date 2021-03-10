Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin fails to advance to 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

    10 March 2021, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has lost the match of the first round of Open 13 - the ATP World Tour 250 series event – held in Marseille, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Mikhail Kukushkin failed to advance to the second round of Open 13 after being defeated by Arthur Rinderknech of France 6:1, 3:6, 2:6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired one ace, saved two break points out of three, and made no double faults.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths