Kazakhstani Kukushkin fails to advance to 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 March 2021, 15:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has lost the match of the first round of Open 13 - the ATP World Tour 250 series event – held in Marseille, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Mikhail Kukushkin failed to advance to the second round of Open 13 after being defeated by Arthur Rinderknech of France 6:1, 3:6, 2:6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired one ace, saved two break points out of three, and made no double faults.


