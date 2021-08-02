Kazakhstani Kukushkin down in ATP singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan preserved his ranking in the updated ATP singles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik is placed 39th in the updated ATP rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin plummeted five spots down and laded the 132nd spot. Dmitriy Popko rose six line up to number 183.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains world number one. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal is placed 3rd.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the WTA rankings this week.



