    Kazakhstani Kukushkin advances to Miami Open 2nd round

    26 March 2021, 08:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was victorious over Jack Draper of Great Britain, ranked 316th by the ATP, at the start of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Kazinform reports.

    Kukushkin won the first set 7-5, with Draper withdrawing from the match due to an injury. In 1h and 21min the Kazakhstani saved two break points out of six. He is to face off against Russian Aslan Karatsev in the second round of Miami Open.

    Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik in tandem with French Adrian Mannarino lost to American duo Taylor Fritz/ John Isner 5:7, 3:6 in the first round of the doubles event.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

