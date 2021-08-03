Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Khaibullin misses out on Sport Climbing final at Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 21:28
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Rishat Khaibullin failed to reach the Sport Climbing final at the ongoing Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Earlier it was reported that Khaibullin finished 4th in the Sport Climbing Speed Qualification event. He clocked the distance in 6.19 demonstrating the fourth best result. He finished 17th in the Bouldering Qualification and 13th in Lead Qualification.

Overall, Khaibullin had the 11th result in the combined ranking and didn’t qualify for the final.

It bears to remind that sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team Kazakhstan already won two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

