Kazakhstani Khaibullin 4th in Sport Climbing Speed Qualification in Tokyo

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 15:22
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Rishat Khaibullin of Kazakhstan finished 4th in the Sport Climbing Speed Qualification event at the ongoing Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Khaibullin clocked the distance in 6.19 demonstrating the fourth best result.

French Bassa Mawem had the best result of 5.67 which landed him the top spot of the Speed Qualification. Coming in second was Japanese Tomoa Narasaki. Another French athlete Mickael Mawem is placed third.

Bouldering and Lead Qualification events are scheduled to take place later today.

It bears to remind that sport climbing is making its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


