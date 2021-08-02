Kazakhstani kayakers qualify for Tokyo Olympics 1,000m Final B

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov of Kazakhstan have been qualified for the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Final B at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Yemelyanov brothers finished fourth clocking 3:55:157 in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Quarterfinal 2 at the Tokyo Olympics. The athletes have been qualified for the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Final B to take place on August 3.

Another Kazakhstani Natalya Sergeyeva came seventh in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 2, failing to reach the semifinal.

Natalya is to compete in the Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 2 at the Olympics on August 4.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.