Kazakhstani Karakat Bashanova 2nd at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2020, 10:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Young singer Karakat Bashanova, who represented Kazakhstan at the 18th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, was second only to French contestant Valentine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All the performances were recorded «live on tape» before the show due to the ongoing pandemic situation around the world. The contestants of the 18th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, Belarus, Poland, Georgia, Malta, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, and France, joined live from their home countries to watch the exciting voting play out.

With 152 points, 12-year-old Kazakhstani Karakat Bashanova performing «Forever» was second only to French Valentine who sang «J'imagine» (I imagine) and finished with 200 points. Spain's Solea singing «Palante» was 3rd with 133 points.

Karakat Bashanova performed the beautiful and moving song as a tribute to her late father.

Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, performing «Ozine sen» (Believe yourself). Last year, another Kazakhstani Yerzhan Maxim was second (first - according to the juries' decision) with his song «Armanynnan kalma» (Follow your dream).

Kazakhstan owes its Junior Eurovision participation to Khabar Agency - the largest media holding in the country - which has been an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union since 2016.


Events   Kazakhstan   Eurasia  
