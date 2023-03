Kazakhstani judokas win 2 medals at European Open Sofia 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh judokas claimed two medals at the European Open held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Gumar Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan settled for the 66kg silver after losing the final bout. Another Kazakhstani Ruslan Mussayev won the 81kg bronze.

The tournament brought together around 400 athletes from 43 countries.





Photo: olympic.kz