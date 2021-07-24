Kazakhstani judoka loses at the start of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh lost in the Round 32 of Women -48kg event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympics Games.

Galbadrakh was eliminated by Li Yanan of China.

Another Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov is expected to fight for medals at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



