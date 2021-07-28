Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani judoka Islam Bozbayev wins 1st bout at Olympics

    28 July 2021, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Islam Bozbayev of Kazakhstan was victorious in his first bout in the men’s 91kg event in judo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Islam won his first bout the men’s 91kg judo event against Brazilian Rafael Macedo 10-0.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Mamadali Mekhdiyev of Azerbaijan in the next round.

    Team Kazakhstan already has three bronze medals - one in judo and two in weightlifting - at the Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Boy from Kostanay becomes youngest World Chess Championships medalist
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam