Kazakhstani judoka Islam Bozbayev wins 1st bout at Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2021, 10:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Islam Bozbayev of Kazakhstan was victorious in his first bout in the men’s 91kg event in judo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Islam won his first bout the men’s 91kg judo event against Brazilian Rafael Macedo 10-0.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Mamadali Mekhdiyev of Azerbaijan in the next round.

Team Kazakhstan already has three bronze medals - one in judo and two in weightlifting - at the Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


