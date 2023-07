Kazakhstani judoka claims bronze medal at Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan grabbed one medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023 tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed a bronze medal in men’s 81kg weight division.

Galiya Tynbayeva finished fifth in women’s 48kg. Nurkanat Serikbayev and Adil Orazbayev stand also fifth in men’s 60kg and +100kg weight divisions respectively.