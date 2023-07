ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan grabbed one medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023 tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed a bronze medal in men’s 81kg weight division.

Galiya Tynbayeva finished fifth in women’s 48kg. Nurkanat Serikbayev and Adil Orazbayev stand also fifth in men’s 60kg and +100kg weight divisions respectively.