Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani judoka advances at Tokyo Olympics

    26 July 2021, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Men’s 73kg competition in judo is taking place at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Representing Kazakhstan Zhansai Smagulov defeated Armenian Ferdinand Karapetyan in the men’s 73kg weight class at the Olympics. The Kazakhstani is to face off against Arthur Margelidon of Canada in the next round.

    Notably, Kazakhstan's judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched bronze on July 24 in the Men’s 73kg judo event at Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Boy from Kostanay becomes youngest World Chess Championships medalist
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam