Kazakhstani judoka advances at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Men’s 73kg competition in judo is taking place at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Representing Kazakhstan Zhansai Smagulov defeated Armenian Ferdinand Karapetyan in the men’s 73kg weight class at the Olympics. The Kazakhstani is to face off against Arthur Margelidon of Canada in the next round.

Notably, Kazakhstan's judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched bronze on July 24 in the Men’s 73kg judo event at Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.